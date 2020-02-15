She may live a royal life, however Kate Middleton it’s all about her children – and she recently revealed what aspect of her own childhood she wanted to share with her.

“One of them is the quality of relationships,” said the 38-year-old during an interview on the podcast “Happy Mum, Happy Baby,” which was moderated by British writer and actress Giovanna Fletcher. “So, those moments that you spend with people around you. I remember it from my own childhood. I had an amazing grandma who spent a lot of time with us, played with us, made handicrafts and went to the greenhouse to work in the garden and cook with us, and I try to incorporate many of the experiences she gave us into that Time in the experiences I am giving my children now. “

The Duchess of Cambridge shares three sons of children Prince George, 6 and Prince Louis, 1 and daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, – with her husband, Prince William, The king also touched on the importance of having a safe environment for your little ones.

“As kids, we spent a lot of time outside, and that’s something I’m really passionate about,” said Kate. “I think it’s great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying the foundation for development. It’s a great environment to spend time and build those quality relationships without the distractions of” I have to cook “and” I has to do that “distract. And it’s actually that easy.”

It is absolutely clear that the famous king is crazy about being a mother. She also hopes to be able to spend more time with her children very soon as they will be away from school for a while – a decision Queen Elizabeth is everything for.

“Kate and William have been assigned more tasks since the royal upheaval, but they try not to stand in the way of their family time, so they take the time to spend more than half the semester with the children,” said one Insiders exclusive to Closer Weekly. “You set limits and the Queen is on your side. She supports her decision. “

We just love how great a mother Kate is!