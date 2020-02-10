The royal website unveiled Princess Beatrice’s wedding last week. It turned out that the royal wedding 2020 will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020. The royal fans will be looking forward to the day.

One element of a royal wedding that always creates a smile is the traditional turn of the royal children as bridesmaids and pages.

The children of Kate Middletion and William, George, Charlotte and Louis have the chance to be bellboys and bridesmaids that day.

Bookies have revealed the latest odds for page boys and bridesmaids for the big day.

And on October 11, George and Louis are scheduled for big roles, with their sister Charlotte being a 4/6 shot to be a bridesmaid.

However, it turns out that Archie is less likely to play the same role.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Style: Duchess is Still a Royal Expert in Progress

Meghan Markle was present at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018.

The apparition suggested that Meghan was pregnant when she was wearing her coat open and showing a bulge.

Four days later, Meghan and Harry made the official announcement that they were expecting a baby.

The statement read: “Your Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in spring 2019 since her wedding in May and are pleased to announce this joyous news to the public to share. “

At Princess Beatrice’s wedding, she might be forced to follow certain traditions – but will she scrap some?

An expert suggested that she should not choose fruit cakes.

Little Button Bakery owner Kate Tynan shared her opinion with Express.co.uk.

“I don’t think she serves fruit cake at the front desk,” she said. “I think she’ll go for something more modern, like Harry and Megan did.

“Maybe with some nice Italian ingredients or Italian flavors.”