Royal reception. Duchess Kate talks openly about her experience of introducing her eldest son, Prince George, to the steps of the Lindo wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

The 38-year-old Royal revealed that the post-baby debut on July 23, 2013, just one day after the birth of 6-year-old George, was “terrifying” but “important”.

“Yes, a little scary, a little scary, I’m not going to lie,” Kate told author Giovanna Fletcher about the introduction in an interview on the podcast “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” on Saturday, February 15th. and both [Prince William and I was really aware that this was something everyone was happy about and we are very grateful for the support that the public has shown us. “

She added: “Actually, it was very important to me to be able to share this joy and appreciation with the public. But it was also related to a newborn and inexperienced parent, and the uncertainty about what that meant was mixed. “

Kate, who introduced her younger children, Princess Charlotte [4] and Prince Louis [20 months] in a similar way, considered the first moment she held George in her arms. The mother of three, who married 37-year-old Prince William in 2011, said that the experience had filled them with relief and joy.

“Amazingly amazing. It’s extraordinary, like I said. How can the human body do that? Actually, it’s absolutely extraordinary,” she enthused. “And he was very cute. And I was kind of relieved that he was a happy, was a healthy boy. “

However, according to Kate, the first night with her little one was not so seamless. The Duchess of Cambridge, who appeared on the podcast to advocate early childhood development and her “5 Big Questions” survey, said that her fight against acute morning sickness made her “desperate” for the hospital after George’s birth leave.

“Everything is a bit blurry,” she said. “I think, yes, I stayed in the hospital overnight. I remember it was one of the hottest days and nights with huge thunderstorms so I didn’t get much sleep but George did which was really great. I really wanted to go home because I had all the memories of being in the hospital because I was sick [with acute morning sickness], so it wasn’t a place I wanted to hang out with. I really wanted to go home and go back to normal. “

Fortunately, Kate had the support of her husband William, who had an expression of “pure joy” on his face after learning that George was a boy. The couple decided to wait until birth to find out if they had a boy or a girl.

“I didn’t know, no, it was a surprise. But also seeing … you know, your husband William and things like that. It was really special to see the pure joy of his face,” said Kate.

