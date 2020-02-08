Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William have been married since 2011. Both are full-time members of the royal family, which means that they often perform royal duties.

Although the Duchess will step out in the Queen’s name, she is doing something very different from her mother-in-law.

Kate has become a popular and respected queen since joining the family.

After marrying Prince William, she may have turned to other family members for tips on how to become a high-ranking king.

Although Queen Elizabeth II is the current monarch, she may not have been Kate’s contact, an expert said.

Instead, the Duchess of Cambridge could have served Princess Diana as a source of inspiration for her role.

Royalty Close Up: Photography by Kent Gavin, journalist Anne Robinson, said in a Amazon Prime documentary: “Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, it seems difficult to call her much softer.

“She deals with the public in a way that the Queen never intended and never wanted. She has always kept her secret and distance.”

Over the years, the Queen has attended countless official events and met with many members of the public.

However, the expert said that she would usually keep her distance.

On the other hand, Princess Diana was known as the “People’s Princess” and the expert said that she had dropped the formalities to get in touch with the public.

The Duchess of Cambridge copied this cordial approach in her royal role.

Having recently shared pictures of a visit to Port Talbot, Wales on Instagram, fans quickly commented on Kate’s friendly dealings with the public.

One user said, “These 2 were amazing today! Loved her energy! You were warmly welcomed by the people of Wales! Love her so much! “

“I like how they always look so happy, committed and sincere,” commented another.

A third Instagram user added: “She is such a lady. I am a very strong fan of both. @Kensingtonroyal My favorites of the royal family! “

Although the Duchess chose a different royal style than her mother-in-law, her body language shows that the Queen trusts the Duchess.

Judi James, body language expert, told Express.co.uk: “The body language signals between the Queen and Kate are currently indicating a very relaxed, warm and relatively casual friendship with both women who enjoy each other’s company.

“While the queen always seems to affirm the fact that, despite her age, she doesn’t need support or help, she often looks happiest when her daughter-in-law and future queen accompany her or act as a co-host.

“Kate seems to be very adept at keeping a calm eye on the queen, but without fuss.”