Although they seemed strong as a group, their body language showed some “pain”.

Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to have taken on more royal duties since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially retired.

Today the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were together with Wilhelm’s father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

When they got out together, the group showed solidarity, the body language expert Judi James claimed.

She told Express.co.uk: “The smile sometimes looked a little forced.

“However, the way this new royal dream team had a public demonstration of the unit showed how much the company must be seen as strong, resilient and enduring in the face of dramas, scandals and even the sad breakdown of Peter Philip just the latest story that made headlines.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that the future of the monarchy is in the hands of these two couples, and since the queen is clearly concerned that her legacy is intact, we could expect more of this kind of cozy, relaxed atmosphere and warm looking outings to prove that it is. “

After many changes in the royal family in recent times, the group seemed determined to show some strength, Judi explained.

While Camilla’s body language showed slight tension, Kate remained pleasant during the performance.

“Kate wore a military-style suit for the visit that perfectly defined her current role as a powerhouse in the royal company,” she added.

“Regardless of whether she got into a conversation with a rather tense and anxious-looking Camilla or laughed with her husband to make the group appear a little more relaxed than is normally the case, Kate now has to be positive about the positive as the foundation the Royals are considered PR. “

There were rumors of Prince Williams’ tense relationship with his father, but the Royals seemed eager to crush them.

The four tried to show their funny sides and really close relationship, Judi suggested.

She said: “There were rumors that William and his father didn’t always agree, but Kate looks just as determined to pull the happy poses together as she was when the rumors about cracks between herself and Meghan and William and Harry whirled.

“After Camilla went back with Kate and William, Charles has to perform a high-profile, King-in-Waiting-style body language that is interspersed with laughter to ensure that he shows his warmer, fun side too.”

During the trip, the body language of the four also indicated that they had been hurt by the recent changes in the royal family.

She added: “A smile like this can also show how much pain may have happened backstage.

“The message here is” business as usual “, but trying so hard to show the unity and happiness of the group indicates a private fear behind the scenes of all the dramas that have taken place in recent months to have.”