Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

advertisement

It is safe to say Meghan Markle does not send Duchess Kate Postcards from Canada.

The complex relationship between Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan: everything we know

“Kate and Meghan have had no conversation since the royal exit,” a source tells us exclusively to Weekly.

advertisement

The Suits Alum, 38, however, says the source is not worried about her strained relationship with the Duchess of Cambridge, 35.

“Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She is happy not to be in London, ”explains the source. “She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.”

The royal family’s most shocking feuds in history

Meghan and Prince Harry announced their plans to leave the royal family on January 8th.

“They knew they had to give up their titles, but the pace at which it happened surprised everyone,” the source says. “The palace thought it would take longer, but they left with it.”

Queen Elizabeth the second confirmed on January 13 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would spend more time in Canada and would no longer use their royal HRH titles.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time employees of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” said the 93-year-old in a statement. “Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they don’t want to be dependent on public money in their new life. It was therefore agreed that there would be a transition phase during which the Sussex people would spend time in Canada and Great Britain. “

For his part, Harry addressed the situation for the first time during a speech at a charity event on Sunday, January 19.

“It makes me very sad that this has happened. The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, ”said the prince. “And I know I didn’t always get it right, but there really was no other option as far as that was concerned. What I want to make clear is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you.”

He also confirmed that the couple’s 8-month-old son Archie was enjoying his time in Canada.

Meghan Markle over the years

“It was also a privilege to meet so many of you and feel your excitement for our son Archie, who recently saw snow for the first time and thought it was damn brilliant,” Harry quipped during the speech.

For her part, Kate has not yet publicly commented on the royal drama. A source previously told us that the two women “hardly speak”.

Reporting by Brody Brown

advertisement