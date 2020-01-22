Kate Middleton felt isolated when Prince George was a baby

advertisement

She may be a queen, however Kate Middleton faces the same obstacles as mothers – and she recently talked about how she felt for the first time when she had her oldest child. Prince George,

On Wednesday January 22, the 38-year-old spoke at the Children’s and Parents’ Center in Cardiff, Wales, about the time she and her husband lived Prince William were married first and how he was stationed with the Royal Air Force. “It’s nice to be back in Wales,” the Duchess of Cambridge told the workers. “I talked to a few mothers. It was the first year and I just had George – William is still searching and rescuing – and we came here and I had a tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I had no family and he did night shifts. So … if only I had a center like this. “

Kate – who also shares Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 1, with the Duke of Cambridge – visited the Ely and Careau Children’s Center and talked about how impressed she was with everything she encountered. “I see amazing work you do here in so many areas,” she enthused. “It only brings it to light. The critical work you do has massive social and economic repercussions over the years.”

advertisement

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

Although Kate’s three little ones are in the spotlight, she has made one thing very clear: she just wants them to have unforgettable childhoods. “Kate and William put a lot of emphasis on doing normal things together,” a friend said exclusively to Closer Weekly. “They just want their children to be children.”

“At the weekend they all sit together and watch cartoons,” the friend continued with the family’s time together. “There are also holidays when George, Charlotte and Louis can get sweets or a trip to McDonalds.”

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

It’s also about “decorating cakes,” added the friend. “In the end, the kitchen is a mess, and the kids will be frosted.” So sweet!

It’s always great to hear Kate tell about her life as a mother.

advertisement