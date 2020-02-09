Kate Middleton joined the royal family in 2011 when she married the Queen’s grandson, Prince William, 37, during a televised wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London. Since their wedding, the royal couple had three beautiful children together, Prince George [six], Princess Charlotte [four] and Prince Louis [one].

Kate has a number of hobbies that she loves when she stays away from the public, including photography that she has passed on to George and Charlotte.

Her love of art has been well documented over the years and after marrying Prince William, she became the patron of two of London’s best known art institutes.

She even studied art history at the University of St. Andrew, where she did her PhD in photography. It is therefore not surprising that she passed on her love of capturing things on camera to her children.

During a Royal Photographic Society seminar last month, led by its patronage Action for Children, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte love going outside to take photos.

When the Duchess doesn’t take photos, attend official royal events, or take care of her offspring, Kate has a surprising hobby, as her husband reveals.

According to Prince William, Kate is a huge fan of coloring books.

At least he told this to Johanna Basford, the author of the world-famous adult coloring book called Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book.

Basford had the opportunity to meet Prince William at a ceremony where she received an award from the Order of the British Empire, an award that the Queen bestowed on the British for their work.

Afterwards, she said to reporters: “Prince William actually said that his wife likes to paint in the Secret Garden, which was really cute.”

Prince William has also previously revealed that the Duchess and her mother love watching the competition dance during the season of Strictly Come Dancing.

At a charity gala, the Duke of Cambridge Shirley Ballas and Claudia Winkleman said that Kate is a “big fan”.

He said, “I’ve seen the show [strictly speaking] a few times. Catherine is a big fan and my mother-in-law loves it.”

At the BAFTA 2020 Awards, Kate recently joked that children prevented her from doing one of her favorite activities.

While Prince William bragged about the amount of films he had seen before the ceremony, Kate interfered: “Having children is so bad to watch films!”

However, on a recent visit, Kate Middleton got into trouble for a shocking reason and even had to apologize.

Kate Middleton had to apologize to a three-year-old after the little girl was upset that the Duchess “didn’t look like Cinderella”.

Annabel was very excited to meet a “real princess”, but was completely disappointed when Kate showed up and wasn’t wearing what the little girl had expected.

Rhian, the mother, said, “Kate said,” I’m really sorry I’m not wearing a pretty dress today, “and Annabel said,” I thought you would look like Cinderella. “

“My daughter loves fairy tales and Cinderella, and she was very excited to meet a real princess.”

Despite the lack of a princess dress, the Duchess’ three-year-old was “completely in awe”.