Kate Middleton: Body language indicates 'trust' when Meghan Markle and Harry take a step back

Kate Middleton and Prince William have organized a reception this evening on the occasion of the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess were first seen since the outcome of the royal “step back” from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was confirmed. Kate’s body language revealed that after the news the duchess was “reflective” but “self-assured.”

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to “step back” as “senior” members of the Royal Family.

It was confirmed on the weekend that the royal couple would no longer perform formal duties on behalf of the queen.

Kate’s husband, Prince William, joined other senior royals to participate in an emergency summit with the queen to discuss what this would mean for future royals.

Today, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted for the first time since the announcement was made and her body language could show what she thought about it.

Kate remained professional for most of the appearance, explained Judi James, body language expert.

She told Express.co.uk: “Like the Queen, Kate’s distinctive charisma refers to continuity, which means she tends to provide unchanging body language that is always cheerful, smiling and professional.”

Although the royal professional tried to stay, it is likely that she was hit, the expert said.

The duchess could have shown her true emotions on arrival at Buckingham Palace.

Judi added: “Her personal sadness at Harry’s exit must be pretty deep, because the couple always seemed to be around, with Harry making Kate uncharacteristically giggling on many royal trips.

“But her overall attitude tonight as she supports her husband at his first solo hosting spot in the palace looks as calm as ever.

“Between smiles and laughter, although there are a few glimpses of a sadder, more reflective expression, both in the car and just before she enters the room to enter the royal ‘stage’, which may have some clues about her reveal real emotions. “

Kate also seemed to show a little more confidence while performing the engagement.

“Her royal guest role also includes a number of heightened signs of confidence,” Judi explained.

“When entering the reception, Kate drops her handbag on her side to walk with hanging arms instead of using the bag as a barrier.

“And when she stands next to William, there is a pair of feet, indicating a slight increase in feelings of authority and status.”

Although Prince William also looked confident, his body language showed that he might feel a little nervous.

Judi told Express.co.uk: “William looks happy and comfortable in his new role, although there are some indications of some minor nerves or suppressed embarrassment.

“For example, a rather awkward hanging arm poses and the way its toes point out in the group photo.

“It is clear that the queen has sent her A team to support him, with a very smiley princess Anne and prince Edward plus a very vigilant and supportive-looking Sophie Wessex, who seems to be supporting Kate through a friendly chat.”

