Kate Hudson reads daughter Rani in Boyfriend Danny's video
How sweet! Danny Fujikawa has proven that he won the jackpot Kate Hudson as the mother of his daughter. The proud friend shared a video on his Instagram page with his little girl Rani Rose on Tuesday, January 21, in which the actress reads aloud.

“Two little kittens and a pair of mittens …” said the former chief front man, 33, to the heartwarming video in which Kate, 40, read to her adorable 1-year-old. The clip featured the actress who welcomed the couple’s first child in October 2018. She was wearing pajamas, sitting on a chair, reading a bedtime story while little Rani was sitting on her lap. So sweet!

Fans of the proud parents flooded Danny’s comment area with sweet news for the mother-daughter duo. “Best part of the day!” One of his Instagram followers wrote while another “Cuties” repeated. A third fan interfered and raved: “Sweetie!”

Since welcoming their little bundle of joy, Danny and Kate have been no stranger to sharing pictures of their adorable boy on social media. In mid-January, the Almost Famous actress – who is also the proud mother of 16-year-old son Ryder from her marriage to her ex-husband Chris Robinsonand shares 8-year-old son Bingham with his ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy – posted the cutest picture of her mini-me daughter.

“Sittin is pretty with mom’s darling,” said Kate in the picture where Rani gave the camera a subtle grin as she sat on a comfortable bed.

Although Kate and Danny – who have been together since December 2016 – have their hands full with Baby Rani, the Golden Globe winner once said that she can’t wait to have more children with the Lightwave record label.

“I always thought I had four to six children,” she once said when she performed today in January 2019. If you come from a large family, you either want no children or many children. So I always thought I had [more children]. “

Instagram / KateHudson

Kate joked that after Ryder and Bingham never crossed her and Danny, she might not have had children. “At some point I thought,” Oh, maybe I’m done. “And then I met Danny and thought,” Okay, I have to pump her out for him, “she said hilariously.” He needs a boy. He needs his own boy. “

We can’t wait for Kate and Danny to have a second child together!

