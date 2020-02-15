We browse the vault of Far Out Magazine to offer you a very special moment in the career of one of our favorite artists, Kate Bush.

In the rainy months of February 1978, Kate Bush – at the time a fresh-faced 19-year-old with a hit single under her belt – appeared on television for the first time to play the miraculous hit single “Wuthering Heights” on German television program Bios train station.

The performance was not only a sign of the artist’s incredible talent, but also of the great journey she had taken when she was 19 to get where she was. As a accomplished performer at such a young age, she effortlessly delivers a fascinating performance of one of the most brilliant alternative pop songs ever written.

Her appearance on the show coincided with the first episode of the show. The show was shot in Cologne in an old train depot and moderated by the classical music and opera fan Alfred Biolek. It was he who, when he was looking for acts in the EMI offices, heard the unmistakable sound of Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” on the loudspeaker. He stopped and asked about the artist behind such a song. That artist was Kate Bush.

Bush had signed a four-year contract with EMI back in 1976 after being discovered by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and was only now starting to cause a stir with her productive songwriting and stage performance. Brian Southall, then EMI director of artist development, suggested that this was a longer process. “It was a bit like signing a football prodigy and pulling it through to the first team. We’d heard demos in the office. We knew she was a prolific songwriter, but we hadn’t seen her perform. ” That’s why we suggested that she get live experience. “

They gave her this experience by bringing her together with longtime David Bowie employee, the mime Lindsay Kemp. He transformed her performance from a piece of music into an entire production and set the high standards that she wanted to achieve throughout her career.

In addition to an act, Bush also needed a band. She recruited her brother and friends to form the KT Bush band, and made her first appearance at the Rose of Lee Pub in Lewisham (now The Dirty South) in 1977. The loud appearances in pubs and clubs prepared Kate for the rigors of a living (and sometimes hostile) audience, with many of the shows being performed in noisy places for drunk sports fans, with one particular performance not being brilliant at the Tottenham Hotspur fan club. “It was a bit strange,” says King of the Band. “You thought Kate was the stripper, which was not very well received.”

The shows gave Bush an opportunity to deal with any situation, and the young artist began to consolidate her style, performance, and personality in the face of a changing nation.

She began recording her debut LP in August 1977 with a possible release date for the selected single from the album ‘Wuthering Heights’, which was scheduled for November 4, 1977. But EMI got cold feet because she feared that it would be lost during the Christmas season and that the publication would be delayed until January 20, 1978.

As in the 1970s, the radio station like Capital Radio had the promo record in London and played it on the air against the will of EMI. They played it as often as they could. The audience almost instantly fell in love with Kate Bush, who was obsessed with her unique literary charm. Her single became the first record entirely written and performed by a woman and topped # 1 in the UK charts, an amazing feat for such a young artist.

With a radio play and interviews with the largest magazines in the industry, Kate Bush made her way to Germany to appear on the A and B sides of her now established single in the organic train station. “Wuthering Heights” and “Kite” are performed at an incredibly great level, with Bush showing all the references that would make her one of the most important artists in music.

While radio broadcasts and one or the other interview were great for Bush in terms of media, she lacked the opportunity to achieve a visual impact both visually and through her music. She could do her best work on television and in front of an audience, and she knew it.

When this opportunity arose for Bush’s first appearance on television, she seized the opportunity with a theatrically charged rendition of what would become her most legendary hit. When she skilfully performed her new hit single in the same red dress that would appear in her infamous video, it was clear; From here on, Kate Bush was an icon.

Check out this achievement below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDAWhdJU6HQ (/ embed)

(Source: Open Culture)