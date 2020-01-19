Kate Beckinsale steals the show at Producers Guild Awards in beaded Zuhair Murad number

advertisement

DUBAI: French fashion house Jacquemus gave an exciting show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Saturday, despite a neutral color palette of beige and khaki tones.

Simon Porte Jacquemus, the head designer of the house, relied on a whole range of star power, including Gigi and Bella Hadid and the Anglo-Moroccan model Nora Attal, to parade the chic new line along a beautiful white runway in Paris.

Parts of the silhouette – such as the diaphragm or the top of the thighs – seemed to be visually cut off in a smart show of form-play by the French designer.

advertisement

(Getty Images)

Elongated legs combined with mushroom-shaped and rounded shoulders at the top were paired with rounded hats or scarves that flattened the head.

Soft wool and cotton provided comfort, while a carved white coffee dress worn by model-of-the-minute Bella Hadid gave the collection a bit of a bite.

Gigi, in turn, showed off a beige dress without a back, complete with thin straps on the shoulders and elegant rouching on one hip.

The low-cut jumpsuit from Attal had the same gray-beige color and had striking, wide-flared trousers and a connecting upper part.

(Getty Images)

“Thanks to the sweetest @jacquemus for letting me join this show,” Attal posted on Instagram after the showcase, while Gigi took her own insight into the new collection on the platform.

“If you wear these clothes, you can feel the true inspiration and understanding of dressing others who Simon got by making pieces for his mother as a child – the first in 1997. I loved hearing what this show meant for meant him, Jacquemus himself would be so proud! She placed.

At Balmain, Oliver Rousteing took his foot off the extravagance pedal for a more subdued than usual collection of tasteful flowing designs for fall, The Associated Press reported.

(Getty Images)

Fall gold, bronze, and khaki decorated the screen marked by bands across the hull and draping.

Safari jackets and glittering desert sandals continue the Lawrence of Arabia theme with which the 33-year-old designer had played in previous seasons, but the increased subtlety was a nice direction for the house.

The label looked to the desert for inspiration, with silky draped, sand-colored combos that often reflected Tuareg clothing from the plains of the Sahara.

. (TagsToTranslate) Jubail

advertisement