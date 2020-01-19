advertisement

Kevin Kasuza made the debut for half a century when opening partner Prince Masvaure recorded his first girl when Zimbabwe closed the first day of the first cricket test against Sri Lanka on 189/2.

Masvaure, playing in his third test, made 55 before he was caught by Dimuth Karunaratne of the slow left arm archer Lasith Embuldeniya.

Kasuza, one of the three players in Zimbabwe, handed their test debut, survived a missed chance of a wrong shot before he started his own half-century. He eventually fell leg to Lasith Kumara for 63 after being confronted with 214 balls and more than five hours spent in the fold.

The scores:

Zimbabwe 189/2 in 84 overs (Prince Masvaure 55, Kevin Kasuza 63, Craig Ervine 55 batting) against Sri Lanka.

