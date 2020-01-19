Kashmere Gardens church destroyed in burglary

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A small church in Kashmere Gardens in northeast Houston will be giving Sunday services this week despite a Friday setback.

The pastor’s wife Joyce Chatlan dealt with theft and vandalism.

“A window was broken and two window air conditioners were gone,” she said. But that was only part of the damage done.

advertisement

Parts of Sheetrock were broken in and part of the ceiling was torn out. A tambourine stood on one of the church chairs. “You left the drums,” Chatlan said.

The Christian Church of God in Christ has been an integral part of Pardee Street for 40 years. “It is where generations of this community have worshiped,” Chatlan said.

The church also helped those displaced to Harvey. “We helped many homeless people,” she said.

And yet she has the feeling that everyone who has damaged his church comes from the neighborhood. The church was damaged during Harvey’s and had no flood insurance. Much of the damage has not been repaired.

The fact that someone has looted in the church bothers Chatlan very much.

“I feel like we’re servants of the community and people, and when we bring them back it feels like a slap in the face,” she said.

Your prayer is for care. “God has a plan,” she said.

The church also hopes for someone to help, repair Sheetrock, and maybe air conditioning. “Our Sunday offer is not enough to pay for it.”

If you would like to help, you can contact the church at 832-921-2790

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement