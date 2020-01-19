Kaseem is a unique case, explain why 14 years is not being held: HC

advertisement

Noting that the case of arrested associate professor of Osmania University Chinthakindi Kaseem has been given ‘unique color’, the Supreme Court of Telangana on Sunday asked the attorney general to explain why the police did not act against the professor in cases that were registered against him in 2012 and 2019.

A Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy moved in the direction after hearing more than two hours at the CJ residence here in Banjara Hills about the government’s and professor’s opinions. Following the order of the Bench in the habeas corpus petition of Mr Kaseem, which was heard the previous day, the Mulugu Police of Siddipet Commissionerate him to the CJ residence in the midst of strict security.

After recording the statement and the assertions of the arrested professor on both sides, the Bench noted that “it was quite surprising that the police have never spoken to Mr. Kaseem had moved despite accusation of involvement in five criminal cases. ” “It is only after the excessive 14-year period has passed that the police have woken up to the professor’s threat to both society and the state in general,” the Bench said in his order. According to the data presented by the police, a case was first registered against Mr Kaseem in 2006 in Amrabad in the Nagarkurnool district.

advertisement

Status wanted

The Bench said that Mr. Kaseem was not even aware of the three First Information Reports (FIRs) that were registered against him in 2016 and 2019, because the investigators never approached him about these cases. Expressing concern about this, the Bench instructed the AG to explain the status of the investigation in these three cases.

“Why didn’t the police take action against the professor in these FIRs?” Wanted to know the Bench specifically. Referring to the police claim that 54 people (including Mr. Kaseem and his wife) were accused in a case registered in 2016, the HC asked the police to inform exactly how many people were arrested in that case.

“Declared absconder”

When the police declared Mr Kaseem as a suspect in a case registered in 2016 (in which the Mulugu case was now arresting him), the Bench asked what steps the police had taken to declare him an abuser. The police were also instructed to present papers that were submitted to the lower court to declare him an abuser.

The case was posted on Friday to be heard, and the AG was instructed to submit a detailed counter-statement on Thursday. Mr. Kaseem, who had already been detained by a magistrate, was moved to Sangareddy prison.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement