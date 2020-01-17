advertisement

Karlie Kloss makes it clear that despite belonging to the Kushners, she has her own mind.

The model, 27, is married to Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner. Ivanka TrumpHusband and the senior advisor to the US President Donald Trump, made their political stance clear.

“Andy, I am sure that I am not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with her family in politics,” she said during Thursday’s broadcast See what’s going on with Live Andy Cohen, “I voted as a democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

Kloss also reacted to the clumsy mother-in-law who put questions of her political views in the foreground.

In the last episode of Project catwalkthe judges criticized the clothing candidate Tyler Neasloney Designed for a CFDA event in Paris that only uses recycled AND donated clothing from a goodwill store.

During judging Brandon MaxwellIn his comment, he said he couldn’t see Kloss anywhere, about which 29-year-old Neasloney joked: “Not even for dinner with the Kushners?”

When they replied with surprised looks, he tried to justify his testimony by saying, “This is your husband!”

But Kloss clapped back and said: “I wanted to go to Paris, that was your challenge here. Keep it up to the challenge. “

During her performance on WWHLShe said to Cohen, 51: “Honestly, the real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible this dress was. That’s why he went home. I would not wear this dress for dinner. “

However, she was “honored to be one of the first memes of the decade”.

As for Neasloney, he said to Bravo Daily dish that he had a “really cool relationship” with the judges and felt that he could be his “normal self” so he felt “misunderstood” when the episode aired.

“That’s what’s troubling about some reports, both in the press and on Twitter. A lot of people treat it as” non sequitur, “” he said The daily dish, “It was not a sequence; It was entirely related to the aesthetics of the look. “

“I’m not a bad person. I thought we were on a sufficiently friendly pitch. So Karlie is human at the end of the day, so I don’t want her to just hate me or feel terrible about what I said,” he added added.

