Karen Gillan is Barbara Gordon in Batgirl Movie Fan Art

Jumanji: The next level star Karen Gillan wants to play in Warner Bros. ‘upcoming Batgirl Film like Barbara Gordon, and many DC fans are totally on board with the idea. When the concept built support on social media, the potential casting came to graphic designer Andrea Giglio, who created amazing fan art that Gillan portrays in the role. You can look at the graphic below to get an idea of ​​how Gillan might appear in Barbara’s purple batsuit.

The collection of support for Karen Gillan as Batgirl comes from a recent interview with Omelete. After Gillan had already appeared as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she was asked if there were other superheroes from another universe for whom she would be open next. It was not a difficult question for Gillan, who had to say the following:

“Batgirl would be pretty cool! Yes, she is a redhead! “

That’s not all. Gillan not only has the opportunity to act in the film, but also says she is ready to direct Batgirl Movie. When asked which superhero film she would like to make, Gillan went back BatgirlRecalling her love for The Dark Knight and her desire to be creative with the Batman universe. From the interview:

“Batgirl would be cool for that too. My favorite movie in this world, my favorite movie is Dark Knight. I just love the way you judge so much. I would just like to work as a director in this world. Come on, DC. Check out this path! “

Word once got around that Gillan is a game for BatgirlIt wasn’t long before the news made headlines and spread to social media fans who wanted to see this. Even DC Comics author Gail Simone, who is a ballpoint pen Batgirl Comics alongside other titles such as Birds of Prey, Secret Six and Wonder Woman have been publicly recommended by Gillan as the live action Barbara Gordon. “As one of BatgirlAs the longest-running writer, I (Gillan) would fully support it Batgirl, She would kill as Barbara. Give Cass in too! “Simone tweeted. Gillan himself confirmed the tweet by answering:” Ahh, that’s so cool !! “

Ahh that’s so cool !!

– Karen Gillan (@ karengillan), January 18, 2020

There has been a lot of speculation from fans about who will play Barbara Gordon in the coming years Batgirl Film, and Gillan’s name is far from the first to come up as a suggestion. Star Daisy Ridley from the Star Wars series has also made a name for herself as a candidate for this role, and she was also introduced as her own Barbara Batgirl Fan Art. Ultimately, whoever gets the part will be the third person to play a version of Barbara on the screen, after Alicia Silverstone in Batman & Robin and Hannah Gunn in The Dark Knight – even though she was a child and never became is Batgirl in the latter.

Not much is known about DC and Warner Bros. ‘planned Batgirl Movie. Although Christiana Hodson is said to have signed up for the script, no director or lead actor is officially attached to the project. With Gillan and so many fans that they absolutely want to see in both roles for the project, there is a good chance that it will actually happen. You can read Gillan’s full interview mentioning her Batgirl at Andrea Giglio on Instagram.

Subjects: Batgirl

