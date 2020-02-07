Bald, worry! Karamo Brown We stopped by in Us Weeklys studio to say that he co-founded a skin care line and balding products for MANTL.

Stars that started in reality TV

“When I was at Queer Eye and talked to men all over the world who were bald or thinned, I realized that they were going through the same subjects:” I don’t know what to do, “he said.” Me thought we should create a line for bald and thinned men that is simple, light, and nice, but also a community that participates to strengthen their self-esteem. “

While the cultural expert and licensed social worker was here, he also participated in his best beauty hacks with ice cream, inexpensive drugstore items and much more. Watch the exclusive video above to see what he swears by!

Karamo Brown

Use sunscreen

“My hair routine is null and void because I don’t have one. So it’s more about taking care of my skin and scalp. It’s about moisturizing and using a daily sun protection factor. I know I’m black and people say, “You have melanin, why are you using SPF?”

See all the beauty and fashion products in the swag bag of this year’s Academy Awards

Ice cream baby

“The DIY beauty tip I live by has always been ice cream. All of the old asterisks will tell you that if you rub ice on your face, it reduces inflammation, it removes redness. It is so easy that you can do it. And you don’t leave it there until it starts to burn or stick to your skin. You just lightly rub the ice under your eyes, on your face and I’ll tell you if you have red spots, if you have blotchy spots it will be removed. “

Color me happy

“The best style or beauty advice I’ve ever been given is not to be afraid of color. I think, especially with men, we often tend to stick to things that are darker. But I’m not afraid of one color, I’m not afraid of shine, and sometimes when I’m not feeling well and having a bad day, I put on something that’s a little lighter and it instantly changes my mood. Colors affect how you feel and experiment, don’t be afraid of colors. “

Karamo Brown

See Kendall Jenner and Bella and Gigi Hadid in Burberry’s spring-summer 2020 campaign

Drugstore discovery

“One of the drugstore products I live on is these little mini-Vaseline lip balms. I have an allergic reaction to other lip balms, but I want my lips to feel moist. So I use these little vaseline bottles and you can see that it is empty because I use them all the time. “