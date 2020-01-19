Kaoteon - Kaoteon - Kerrang!

advertisement

It took seven years for the Lebanese metallers to follow Kaoteon’s debut with the growling Damnatio Memoriae of 2018, in which core members Anthony Kaoteon (guitar) and Wallid Wolflust (vocals) emigrated, sick of conflict, censorship and division in their home country.

Now based in the Netherlands, the fast, self-proclaimed follow-up of the band burns with a single focus to break such boundaries, one volcanic riff at a time. They are destroyed by Gardens Of Midas, while Wallids cries bloodshot, while the bulldozing beats of legendary At The Gates drummer Adrian Erlandsson propel things like a jet engine.

Elsewhere, the echoing, blackened guitars of Catharsis In Union have hues of Behemoth, both in their large scale and the sense of defiance at their core. And although it is an album that lacks a really eye-catching song to back up, this is generally a muscular show from a band with a lot of poison.

Judgment: 3/5

