Self-proclaimed spiritual guru Kanye West is desperate for new students!

RadarOnline.com has been exclusively informed that the rapper “Follow God” is confident that he will host soon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at services now that the couple is moving to North America.

“This would be a major breakthrough for Kanye, who wants his Sunday service to be the most powerful spiritual force in the world within a few years,” said the source, noting that the 42-year-old entertainer “needs just as much support from above” profile members as possible so that it grows. “

As Radar recently reported, after the rapper’s spiritual awakening, he joked about an event in which he considered changing his name to “Christian Billionaire Kanye West”.

Although he may not be going through the change, it is certain that Christianity has become a large part of Western life in the past year.

Aside from his Sunday services, the rapper recently released a gospel-like album, Jesus Is King.

And now he’s focused on converting his fellow stars.

“He’s got it already Brad Pitt and many other A-listeners, but if Meghan and Harry are on board, this will open up a whole new global level, ”the source told Radar. “He has learned that both love what he does and are happy to be invited – even if it gives the Royals an even bigger shock of their lives!”