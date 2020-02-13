Kanye West hopes to be able to expand his community royally. The rapper and self-proclaimed greatest artist of all time has reportedly invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to join his Sunday Services concert series. A source told Radar Online that since they moved to North America, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt they were accompanying him on stage.

“This would be a major breakthrough for Kanye, who wants his Sunday service to be the most powerful spiritual force in the world within a few years,” said the source, who explained that West “needed as much support from high-profile members as possible to grow it allow. “

“He’s already involved Brad Pitt and many other A-Listeners, but having Meghan and Harry on board will open it up to a whole new global level,” the source continued. “He has learned that both love what he does and are happy to be invited – even if it gives the Royals an even bigger shock of their lives!”

Along with members of the sprawling Kardashian clan, several famous types have emerged, including DMX, Lizzo, Donald Glover, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz and Kid Cudi. He recently teamed up with the pastor of the Mega Church, Joel Osteen.

Word of West, who wanted to found his own church, appeared in Coachella in April after performing the gospel on Easter Sunday. While the performance was well received, his merchandise tent selling “church clothes” was not. The merchandise included $ 50 “Jesus Walks” socks, $ 70 “Trust God” T-shirts, and $ 225 crew-neck sweatshirts with the words “Holy Spirit” on it.

As part of last Sunday’s Sunday service, West dedicated a freestyle rap to the late Kobe Bryant, which was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, along with eight others. The rapper, who became a spiritual guru, was joined by Chance the Rapper and gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

Prince Harry and Markle have already traveled to Canada after recently announcing that they will step down from their royal duties in a historic announcement posted on their Instagram. Although the move was very controversial, not to mention unprecedented, it appears that the royal family as a whole agrees with their decision. On Tuesday, the couple apparently flew back to the UK to deal with the final rounds of formal engagements with the remaining members of the monarchy.