Kanye West Headlines Awaken 2020 10-Hour Prayer Rally in Tempe, Arizona | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Kanye West and his complete transformation from a hedonistic superstar to a belief-driven griot who is no longer committed to his past was rated positively as well as negatively. The Chicago superstar will undoubtedly become more curious and critical after being announced as the heading for a 10-hour prayer rally called Awaken 2020.

As the local Arizona outlet ABC 15 reported, West was announced last week as headlining the Awaken 2020 rally after tickets for the event had been made available to the public, despite being a free event. The event was sold out on January 8th at Eventbrite and the organizers have not yet released a final list of registrations.

advertisement

As the outlet says, West and his Sunday service will be on stage in downtown downtown on January 18, 2020 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

On the Awaken 2020 website:

On January 18, 2020, at Sun Devil Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, you will become part of the Jesus awakening that is changing history. Open the door and enter a new era, a new decade of revival that brings with it a movement of signs and miracles, healing the sick and preaching the gospel.

Several outlets, such as the New York Daily News, reported that guests invited to Awaken 2020 will be represented who are notorious for their attitude towards the LGBTQ community. Guillermo Maldonado, who has publicly supported President Donald Trump, is a staunch critic of LGBTQ. Cindy Jacobs, a so-called prophetess, is also known for her negative views of the LGBTQ community.

–

Photo: Getty

advertisement