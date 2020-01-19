Kanye West Headlines Awaken 2020 10-Hour Prayer Rally in Tempe, Arizona | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Kanye West and his complete transformation from a hedonistic superstar to a belief-driven griot who is no longer committed to his past was rated positively as well as negatively. The Chicago superstar will undoubtedly stimulate more curious thoughts and critics after being announced as the headline for a 10-hour prayer rally called Awaken 2020 that has reportedly featured remarkable critics of the LGBTQ movement.

As the local Arizona outlet ABC 15 reported, West was announced last week as headlining the Awaken 2020 rally after tickets for the event had been made available to the public, despite being a free event. The event was sold out on January 8th at Eventbrite and the organizers have not yet released a final list of registrations.

advertisement

As the outlet says, West and his Sunday service will be on stage in downtown downtown on January 18, 2020 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

On the Awaken 2020 website:

On January 18, 2020, at Sun Devil Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, you will become part of the Jesus awakening that is changing history. Open the door and enter a new era, a new decade of revival that brings with it a movement of signs and miracles, healing the sick and preaching the gospel.

Several outlets, such as the New York Daily News, reported that guests invited to Awaken 2020 will be represented who are notorious for their attitude towards the LGBTQ community. Guillermo Maldonado, who has publicly supported President Donald Trump, is a staunch critic of LGBTQ. Cindy Jacobs, a so-called prophetess, is also said to be known for her negative views on LGBTQ.

TO UPDATE: The following is a statement by the organizers of Awaken 2020, highlighting that the rally did not invite any controversial speaker and explained its reasons for Kanye West’s participation in the event.

From the Awaken 2020 press team:

Although some media incorrectly print certain associations with our event, we would like to expressly point out that:

Lou Engle is not a member, organizer, partner or speaker of Awaken 2020.

In addition, Awaken 2020 invited Kanye West to lead our Awaken 2020 event as we believe that God has given Kanye a powerful platform to share his personal testimony with the world and to raise God’s love, grace and redemption to demonstrate the name of Jesus. Like Kanye, Awaken 2020 has no place for belonging or hatred to another person.

If any of our potential or current event attendees, speakers, and employees have been connected to such a malicious platform in any way or at any time in the past, we do not endorse any views as such.

–

Photo: Getty

advertisement