If you need a pinch of Jesus to enjoy your NBA All-Star 2020 fun, don’t worry, Kanye West has you.

The “born again” rapper has announced and his traveling choir will be in Chicago when the 69th NBA All-Star Game returns to Yeezy’s hometown for the first time in over three decades. West called up his Twitter account last night to announce that he would be holding a special Sunday service in Illinois.

The “Gospel Concert” will take place on February 16 at 2 p.m. in the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. (CST). If you want to participate, you need Jesus-like skills to turn an inanimate object into a ticket because it is already sold out. If you were so desperate to hear Kanye give your favorite hit records a gospel touch, you could probably find a ticket on a resale site like Stubhub.

This upcoming edition of the Sunday service is not the first time Christian Genius Billionaire has brought his show onto the street during a major sporting event. Recently, Kanye and his singing herd stopped at the Super Bowl weekend in Miami and even gave a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Kanye, who brings the Sunday service to events like the All-Star Weekend and the Super Bowl, strongly suggests that he is rumored to be performing around the world, as previously rumored. West is even slated to join televangelist Joel Osteen at Yankee Stadium later in the year to attend his Night of Hope event, which could have raised the price of the normally $ 15 prayer and celebration ticket.

Photo: Rich Fury / VF20 / Getty