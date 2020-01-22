Kansas vs Kansas State game breaks out in fights, fists fly after the player is hacked

advertisement

Chaos broke out at the end of Tuesday’s college basketball game in Kansas and Kansas State. Kansas. A few more seconds and Kansas at the top, a Kansas State player pulled the ball out as the Jayhawks tried to run the clock down. Another two seconds, he climbed into the ring where his shot was knocked into the crowd when the two players collided in the air.

This led to a violent brawl when players, coaches, fans and security forces found themselves in a hostile situation.

“The benches are empty, just unnecessary,” said the announcer. “This is bad … not good, it is terrible.”

At one point in close combat, junior striker Silvio De Sousa, who blocked the final attempt and sent DaJuan Gordon to the stands, picked up a stool and lifted it over his head. Before he could do anything with it, someone took it behind him to avoid serious damage.

“This brawl never happens if the K-State kid doesn’t steal the Bush League while the KU dribbles time,” wrote a user on Twitter. “De Sousa shouldn’t have hovered over him, just like after the block (which lit the fight), but he had every reason to be upset.”

The Kansas guy picked up a stool and wanted to hit someone with it until a man in a suit slapped him out of his hands. If he plays again this season, I will be absolutely shocked.

Certain of the players involved in these clashes will definitely have a ban.

As a user on Twitter noted, this is one of the worst scenes college basketball has seen since the infamous Xavier and Cincinnati fight in 2011.

The fight in the Crosstown Shootout, a dispute in which 9.4 seconds were still fists, was fought, a ball was thrown at a player, and a Xavier player was thrown to the ground and then continued to stomp. The game was called before it was over. The ban consisted of six games for three players, with some others receiving one game.

Since Xavier vs. Cincinnati no longer saw such a fight. https://t.co/Irc0LCGwmF pic.twitter.com/5wSwCFij0h

Kansas will face Tennessee on Saturday, while Kansas State will face Alabama.

