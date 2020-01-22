Kansas suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely for a K-state brawl

advertisement

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – JANUARY 21: Silvio De Sousa # 22 of the Kansas Jayhawks picks up a chair during a fight while the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse ends on January 21, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – No.3 Kansas indefinitely suspended striker Silvio De Sousa on Wednesday due to his role in the Jayhawks’ brawl against Kansas State towards the end of the game.

De Sousa was the main initiator on the Kansas side, but he may not be the only one punished. Several other players left the bank and were involved in an ugly quarrel that resulted in disabled seats behind one of the baskets at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday evening.

At one point, De Sousa was preparing to swing a stool when assistant coach Jerrance Howard took him out of his hands.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely until the final outcome of the review by the KU and the Big 12 conference is available,” said coach Bill Self. “As I said last night, we are disappointed with his actions and there is no place in the game for this behavior.”

Self also said that he had spoken to a fan involved in close combat and that she was being pushed around “to the point where we are sure to correspond with her today to see how she feels.”

The Jayhawks won the game 80-61. The two schools are expected to meet again on February 29 in the state of Kansas.

