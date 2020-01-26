advertisement

A BJP delegation led by State President Kanna Lakshminarayana filed a memorandum with DGP Gautam Sawang at the Mangalagiri office in Guntur district on Saturday and asked him to protect Hindus and party cadres and their belongings against certain outfits provided by the Citizenship Change Act hurt. (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR).

Mr. Lakshmianaranya claimed that Hindus and BJP leaders and cadres were intimidated and that their properties were being destroyed by some organizations.

Such incidents occurred in Tenali, Nandigama, Adoni, Kadiri, Nellore, Kadapa, and other places, he said. These actions deprived the right to freedom of expression. The police had to take steps to maintain order and order, he appealed.

advertisement

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement