Kane scores the 1000th point, Blackhawks defeat Jets 5-2 | National sport

CHICAGO (AP) – Patrick Kane’s 1000th career point made for a big party at the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kane reached 1,000 when he started a template for Brandon Saad’s third-goal goal, and the Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2, scoring their fifth straight win of the season.

Kane was the 90th player in NHL history to reach the milestone at 5:46. The All-Star winger passed to Ryan Carpenter in the right circle behind the net. Carpenter then fed a wide open Saad on the left side of the net so he could knock in easily before goalie Connor Hellebuyck could slip over the crease.

The 31-year-old Kane received a longer ovation from the crowd of 21,487 and was attacked by his teammates after expanding his streak of points to 10 games. Captain Jonathan Toews, who has 799 points himself, asked the referees before the game whether it was okay for the team to take the ice to congratulate Kane after a 1,000 goal.

“It was special,” said Kane. “What a moment. Obviously everyone comes on the ice and shares this moment with me. You will see some faces in this stack that have contributed a lot to many of these points.

“The team is now rolling too. A lot of good things are happening. We are playing well. Nice that there is a victory.”

In the middle of the celebration, Saad made sure that he picked up the puck for Kane.

“A little bad for him,” said Kane. “All the boys on the ice came to me and he was in the corner, even though he was the one who scored.”

“What can you say? He’s a special player,” said Saad. “It was fun playing with him over the years, seeing his achievements and being part of them. It’s pretty neat how the whole team came out and huddled together. It was just a great night.

“We play well and when something like this happens, the excitement gets even bigger.”

Alex Nylander and Erik Gustafsson each had a goal and a template for Chicago, who returned to the Western Conference playoff races with an 11: 4-0 run. David Kampf also scored and newcomer Dominik Kubalik added a leernetter for his 10th goal in his last seven games.

Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg. Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots in the fourth loss of the Jets in five games.

Robin Lehner scored 36 saves for the Blackhawks, which killed six jet power games. Four of the man benefits were achieved through minor penalties against Chicago striker Drake Caggiula.

The jets were ripped 1: 7 by Tampa Bay at home on Friday night, but they regrouped and tested Lehner there.

“We were in the slot a lot,” said coach Paul Maurice. “If you look at the shot card of this game, you see a lot more from the dangerous areas.”

Chicago led 2-0 after the first third.

Nylander opened the scoring at 2:51 a.m. In front of the net alone, Nylander took Gustafsson’s feed from the top, faked Hellebuyck onto the ice and slipped into a backhand stroke from the left.

Gustafsson took his sixth place with 5:49 to the left on a highly shielded shot from the left point that passed Hellebuyck’s glove and arrived from the right post.

Lehner was keen to block nine shots when the Blackhawks killed a four-minute jet power play early in the second. Caggiula had been whistled for interference and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Scheifele achieved the 2-1 with 1:43 in the second of the 27th shot of the jets.

Scheifele plowed through the traffic to the net and picked up the puck on the edge of the fold after Nikolaj Ehlers had partially fanned a shot out of the blue line. Lehner stopped Scheifele’s first attempt, but he scored a rebound with a backhand for his 23rd goal.

Kampf increased Chicago’s lead to 3: 1 at 9:29 a.m. Rookie Kirby Dach hit the net and was stopped by Hellebuyck, but Kampf got past defender Anthony Bitetto and hit the rebound.

After Saad’s 4-1 win, Laine won 2: 9 minutes ahead.

Kubalik shot into an empty net at 1:34.

NOTES: Kane, a nine-time All-Star, scored 1,000 points in 953 regular season games. He is in its 13th season. … The game was broadcast on APTN in the Plains Cree language. The Canadian television broadcaster and Rogers Sportsnet signed a three-year contract on December 13 to broadcast at least six NHL games per season in Plains Cree. … Jets F Adam Lowry suffered an upper body injury after being covered by Caggiula by 16 seconds in the first period. Maurice had no update, but Lowry left the United Center with one arm in a noose. Winnipeg D Carl Dahlstrom (upper body) missed his second game, D Tucker Poolman (lower body) missed his third and D Nathan Beaulieu (lower body) missed his ninth. … The Blackhawks have assigned F Dylan Sikura, D Dennis Gilbert and F Brandon Hagel to AHL’s Rockford.

Jets: On Tuesday in Carolina for the second stop on a three game trip.

Blackhawks: hosts Florida on Tuesday. Panther’s coach Joel Quenneville will face his former team for the first time. Quenneville led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles in over ten seasons, but was released in November 2018.

