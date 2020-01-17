Kane Brown, wife Katelyn Honor Daughter with matching tattoos

advertisement

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn sport matching new tattoos in honor of their little girl Kingsley. The couple shared photos on social media to showcase the new ink.

Brown performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 9, and the couple called his friend, tattooist Bubba Irwin, to have Kingsley’s name tattooed on Brown’s neck.

Irwin shared his Instagram video about the process:

The results are clearly visible in a photo that Brown shared on Instagram and in which he tenderly holds his adorable little girl in his hand.

According to iHeartCountry, Katelyn confirmed in her Instagram stories that she had new ink tattooed ‘Kingsley’ on my arm and Kane’s neck. ‘

The couple welcomed Kingsley Rose, their first child, in October 2019. Brown released a song titled “For My Daughter” in honor of his little girl, in which he promised to be there for him as his own father did not want him.

Brown is expected to start its Worldwide Beautiful Tour with a series of dates in Europe that will begin in Dublin, Ireland on February 2nd. The North American section of the tour starts on February 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and continues until May 9. Brown plans to take his wife and daughter onto the streets for some of the upcoming appointments.

