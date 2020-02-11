When Kane Brown started his worldwide beautiful tour earlier this month, his 3-month-old daughter Kingsley stayed at home with Brown’s wife Katelyn. Brown missed his little girl, so he showed a social media photo of her smiling and revealed that he was counting down the minutes until he could hold her again.

“On the way home to that sweetie,” Brown wrote. “2 more hours !!”

Kingsley may not have made it on his first overseas tour dates, but she’ll likely be with Brown for at least some of his US shows.

“We’re getting a new tour bus in January so they can switch off – there’s a couch in the back of our bed,” Brown Extra said. “They’ll knock out half the couch next to our bed and put a cot in there so that she can sleep with us there.”

Brown is grateful for the chance to play for some of his international fans, which is a first for the 26-year-old.

“We have been asked when we want to fly overseas for some time, and it has almost worked a couple of times, but 2020 was the right time overall,” Brown told USA Today. “We’ve known it for a while and I’m happy that we can tell people that we’re on the road again.

“It is important to us and our fans to continue acting for them,” he added, “and to know how much we appreciate their support.”

Brown’s tour name comes from a song on his new album that he suspects is one of his favorite songs he has ever released.

“I’m very excited about it,” Brown enthused to Billboard. “I have a song called ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ which is also our tour name. It is about the meaning. It brings out color that I am very happy about. I am very happy to show it to the world and then another song comes out that is completely different from anything I’ve ever released.

Photo credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison