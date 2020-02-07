Welcome to The Boot’s News Roundup, an overview of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to find out more about the latest developments in the genres Americana, Bluegrass and Folk.

Country star Kane Brown will demonstrate his skills at the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which takes place during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Brown will be on a team with Chelsea Gray from the WNBA, celebrity chef Jose Andres, rapper Common and other prominent players. The 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air live on February 14th at 7:00 p.m. CET in the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on ESPN.

Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. will direct the first Born & Raised Music Festival in Oklahoma this summer. The festival takes place in Pryor, Oklahoma, June 6-7, and features a series of performances by Whiskey Myers, Jamey Johnson, Margo Price, Parker McCollum, Shooter Jennings, and more. Tickets for the festival, dubbed the “Weekend of Music for All of Us”, will be sold to the general public on February 14 through the festival’s official website.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Tyler Rich is on a west coast tour this spring. The California-born artist will begin his Rather Be Us tour on March 19 at Troubadour in Los Angeles, California and then travel to Las Vegas, Nevada. Portland, Ore.; and elsewhere before I finish in Tacoma, Washington on March 29th. “I was pumped up to start my very first headlining tour where it all started for me. It was too long ago,” Rich said in a statement. “I’m bringing my buddy Teddy Robb with me, so gather your friends and let’s show him how we do it on the west coast.”

Corb Lund has announced plans for a brand new album – and an extensive tour that accompanies this album. Agricultural Tragic is scheduled for April 24th and, after things that cannot be reversed in 2015, will be Lund’s first new material project in five years. Lund’s Agricultural Tragic Tour will begin March 3 in Tomball, Texas. He will play more than four dozen shows while fleeing both in the United States and in his native Canada. Fans can find more details about Lund’s new album and tour tickets at CorbLund.com.