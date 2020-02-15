A shoot took place in the restaurant of the star The Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss has injured three people. The incident occurred at the Old Lady Gang restaurant in East Point, Georgia, and only one of the victims was considered an intended target.

Local news agency 11 Alive reports that on Friday (February 14) a man entered the Old Lady Gang establishment and opened fire and beat a man and two other suspects whose gender has not been released. Police say the male victim was most likely the intended target while the other two victims were onlookers. None of their injuries are said to be life threatening.

Burruss, who runs Old Lady Gang with her husband Todd Tucker, and the East Point location is the second in the local restaurant chain.

The police are still trying to find the shooter who remains at large.

