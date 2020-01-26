advertisement

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) – Brandon Kamga hit his career high with a season high of 27 points when Cal State Fullerton scored the last seven points of the game on Saturday night and defeated Cal State Northridge 82-75.

Lamine Diante’s 3 pointer game at 1:28 drew Northridge to a 75-75 tie at 1:28. Diane was asked to foul at 1:06 a.m. and the matadors to a technical foul. The Titans each won two free jackets from Jackson Rowe and Kamga.

Northridge fired two shots before Kamga made two more free throws within half a minute and Wayne Arnold was released one last time after 18 seconds.

Rowe had 16 points and four blocks for Cal State Fullerton (8-13, 3-3 Big West Conference) and Austen Awosika added 15 points and six assists. Arnold had 10 points and six rebounds.

Diane had 32 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the matadors (8-14, 3-3). Terrell Gomez added 20 points and Elijah Harkless 14 points.

