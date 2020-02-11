Emotional, honest songwriting is a hallmark of Kalsey KulykThe musical identity and process that led her to write her song “Roll With It” are no exception. The song is a frustrated meditation on a dizzying relationship, exposing Kulyk’s turmoil in a complicated time in her life.

Kulyk is a talented storyteller who knows how to summarize complex ideas down to simple phrases and wrote “Roll With It” solo. Read on to find out the story behind the song told in the singer’s own words.

I wrote “Roll With It” myself. I sometimes like to write for myself and this song was just one of those times when it fell out very quickly and was on paper. I wrote the whole song in about 20 minutes.

I had just got into a fight with my partner at the time, but I think he was also inspired by a series of built-up feelings that I had kept in me for a while – it was a real feeling that wanted to shout out loudly. Because it was such an honest and emotional moment, the song came easily. I didn’t even really understand what it meant at the time, I only knew what I was feeling and did my best to turn it into a song.

The people involved in the admission process have only improved it. My producer, Oran Thornton, knew exactly what to do with it and I love the way it turned out. The production really pays tribute to the theme of the song.

The first verse is without a doubt my favorite part because I think it’s so puzzling but honest. If you’ve felt this feeling before, you know exactly what it means without digging.

WATCH: Kalsey Kulyk shares more about “Roll With It”

