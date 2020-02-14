Just in time for Valentine’s Day, country stars show their sweet – and sometimes salty! – Pages. From a fan-made video celebrating the artist’s true love story to a steamy recording of a date (and lots of songs that have absolutely nothing to do with love), there are tons of country songs to enjoy can include Valentine’s Day plans no matter what you want. Continue reading!

Kalie Shorr, “Escape”:

Kalie Shorr revisits her childhood and heartbreak from a more recent personal experience in the music video for “Escape”. After losing her older sister through an accidental overdose of heroin, Shorr says the video was made like tearing the patch off an old wound in good and bad ways. Clips of Shorr’s childhood home videos with her siblings and parents underline the role her older sister has played in her life throughout the video.

“I have the opportunity to show people who may have a judgment in their hearts that this is a very real person. There was a very real, very friendly, very loving person. “Shorr tells people about the video and their experience in creating it. – LS

Chase Rice, “Lonely When You Are”:

It’s a breeze in the music video for Chase Rice’s song “Lonely If You Are”. Rice says developing an idea for the video took a lot of brainstorming, but when they decided to showcase a group of teenagers in the band, their ideas took off. The cast of characters that played their role was not lacking in ambition either.

“These kids just crushed it,” he says. “I couldn’t imagine that they would get up there and do that.” Rice tells Billboard. “You were alone and suddenly you are in front of 3,000 people and killed. And it was a fun day for me to sit back and enjoy it.” – LS

Granger Smith, “That’s why I love gravel roads”:

Granger Smith pays homage to the hinterland in the music video for “That’s why I love Dirt Roads”. The video follows the artist on the track and shows how Smith builds a fence, feeds cattle and wanders in the forest, all on winding country lanes.

The hymn deviates from the romance and turmoil of human interaction and focuses on a love affair with the great outdoors. “Instead of reporting on beer, girls and hatchbacks,” Smith asked in a press release, “what if this song made the backdrop an introspective hymn to life in the present moment – almost a country meditation?” What if unpaved roads were the place to escape, get lost in thought, and be closest to God? “

Tracy Lawrence, “Made in America”:

It’s a coast-to-coast patriotic hymn in the music video for Tracy Lawrence’s latest music video for the song “Made In America”. Blowing grain fields, holiday parades, die-hard Americans who overcome disabilities and revolutionize industry, as well as deployed troops and the families they come home to are part of a video compilation of what makes this country strong.

Brandy Clark, “Love is a Fire”:

Brandy Clark gives her new song “Love is a Fire” a smoldering treatment in her new music video. The singer says that recording the music video has made the fire theme of the song a little literal.

“What I remember most when I made the video ‘Love is a Fire’ is (director) Clare Vogel and two crew members holding candles with gloves on so that they don’t get burned by the dripping candle wax in front of the camera lens I performed, “says the singer CMT. “Clare would tell her to move the candles up and down slowly first, then faster, to create the illusion of fire.” – CL

Tyler Rich, “Rather We Be”:

Tyler Rich shares a fan-made music video for his song “Rather Be Us”. A collection of pictures of Rich and his wife Sabina Gadecki, along with the romantic lyrics of the song. Rich was created by the artist’s fans and says the collage was a perfect match for his melody.

“I was absolutely blown away by the amount of time, effort and details that my great fans put into this video,” Rich said in a press release. “It is incredible to find pictures of Sabina and me that complement every text of the song! I literally have the best fans in the world and I love you all for moments like this. “- LS

Brett Kissel, “She’s driving me crazy”:

Brett Kissel shows two of the special women of his life in the music video for “She Drives Me Crazy”, a colorful celebration of powerful women that focuses on his daughters Mila and Aria. Women of all walks and styles dance through the bright scenes, while Mila and Aria help their father direct the video and perform their own little dance routine.

John King, “Close”:

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, John King released a new music video for his song “Close”, and it’s hot. The black and white clip plays with the artist’s wife, Hannah, in a bar where Smith sings to the object of his affection from afar until she drinks something with him. The singer tells of his past affairs and assures his date that no one has come close to the standard that she has set.

The Secret Sisters, “Late Bloomer”:

The introspective, family-oriented music video for the Secret Sisters “Late Bloomer” documents a time in the life of the sister duo in which they had to remember to let go of deadlines and time constraints that they imposed.

“This (song) was created in a period of infertility and disappointment that comes with every childless month, and the mental attacks women inflict on themselves if they don’t meet a deadline,” the band said in a press release. “The flower finally bloomed, the birds arrived in all their glory and we are now mums. We feel that we are in a moment of full circle as we go through the period of motherhood we once thought that she would never come.

“This video is a special glimpse into our flowering process – a song born in a Seattle studio, a song shared with a new generation, and the daily song that our two babies are,” they add. The song comes from Saturn Return, which is scheduled for release on February 28th. – CL