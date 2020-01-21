advertisement

Set a record! Kaitlyn Bristowe clarified the reasons for her delicate comments on the bachelor franchise – and even said she was ex Shawn Booth is not to blame.

The 34-year-old podcast moderator from “Off the Vine” turned her head with a long Instagram title and described her “bitter feelings” towards a person in Bachelor Nation on January 6th – Favorite quickly cleared the air.

“Let’s face it, everyone will immediately think,” Oh, she’s talking about her ex, “but no. I could be petty, but not that petty,” Bristowe told Us Weekly exclusively at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, Capital One on Friday , January 17th. It’s someone I just don’t want to say anymore and just keep going because there are so many people I love in this franchise. ”

To celebrate the premiere of Season 24 of the Bachelor, Bristowe posted a great look back at her promo photo on Instagram when she took part in the dating show in 2015.

“I always wonder if I should watch every season because I have a little PTSD, overwhelming emotions and know a little too much. But I always want to support the people who go through this ‘journey’, ”wrote the Canadian-born on January 6th changed my life. I will try to remember the positive experiences. Please let us all really do our best not to hate or bully candidates this year. Try to remember that they’re human, not characters. “

The former bachelorette star later added to her posting that “one person” was “not a candidate” and made it clear that the person who had spoiled her experience was more likely to play a role behind the scenes, leading some fans to the Assumed that she was in her old feud with the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, In October 2019, Bristowe claimed that Fleiss, 55, was the reason she had never participated in the Dancing With the Stars – despite the fact that so many Bachelor Nation men had been given the chance.

“With a microphone in my hand and a smile on my face, I say that Mike Fleiss is part of s – t! He is the creator of The Bachelor and he hates women, ”she said in an open interview on the podcast“ Talkhouse ”.

Bristowe was engaged to Booth during the final episode of her Bachelorette run, but the two gave up after three years together in November 2018. Six months after their separation, Bristowe informed us that the two had not stayed in touch, but still remained friendly.

“If I met him on the street, I would say,” Hey, how are you? “It’s not like there is hate, but … we don’t talk or anything,” she said at the time.

The former dance teacher has since moved on with Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick,

With reporting from Emily Marcus

