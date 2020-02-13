Kaia Gerber is a star of Fashion Week! While Cindy Crawford and Rand Gerber‘s The daughter was initially known as the miniature self of her adorable mother. She quickly established herself as the model of the moment, collecting some pretty incredible runway appearances. But like so many of their millennial models (think: Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner) Gerber seems determined to be more than just a pretty face.

Kaia was only 10 years old when she snapped her first Versace print campaign and soon took pictures for Marc Jacobs, Chanel and Alexander Wang. She is the face of Marc Jacobs Daisy’s fragrance and, together with Karl Lagerfeld (the man behind Chanel and Fendi), has created a capsule collection for his line of the same name. She is also a YSL beauty ambassador – the youngest of the brand! – in her first campaign for Rouge Volupté Shine lipstick in January 2019.

If she does all of this before she’s old enough to drink a glass of wine, there is no telling what the future holds for tanners, but after the appearance of those catwalk moments, great things are about to happen. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!