Kaia Gerber x Jimmy Choo Capsule Collection Spring-Summer 2020

You can now dress as cool as Kaia Gerber thanks to their latest capsule collection with Jimmy Choo.

The design house announced on Wednesday, January 22, that it would partner with the 18-year-old model, who has been the brand’s muse for a spring-summer collection for the past three years, which is essentially the model-off -Duty defined.

“I took the chance to work with Sandra [Choi, the creative director] on my dream capsule made of shoe and boot styles. It was a great honor to be able to brainstorm creatively and I’m so thrilled with the result, ”the model said in a press release from the brand. “I wanted an effortless wardrobe that works with every look in a color palette that communicates with my Cali roots and adapts to any city, anytime, anywhere.”

This concept led to the creation of four outstanding styles – from combat boots to block heel slides – that mix relaxed West Coast vibes with 90s grunge.

The four exclusive styles of the capsule collection. Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

There is the K-Cruz, a snake leather lace-up boot in mahogany color that is chic and edgy. The K-Jesse is a beige suede western inspired bootie. For something more elegant, the K-Slingback is available in a trendy snakeskin finish with a pointed tip, and the black K-Slide embodies perfectly minimalist self-confidence.

As if these must-have styles weren’t enough to sell us for this collection, the line also has a beneficial aspect. Fifteen percent of all sales go to the organization of the model’s choice: the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“The St. Jude mission has always been closely related to my family,” she said. “I wanted this collaboration to be beneficial from the start, and I’m so grateful to be able to support this incredible organization with Jimmy Choo.”

Keep scrolling to see some great behind-the-scenes shots of the brunette beauty who shot the campaign!

