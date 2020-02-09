Knessol members of Kahol Lavan and other parties condemned Kahol Lavan’s statements by MK Yoaz Hendel in an interview with the Hebrew edition of Haaretz, which was viewed as an insult to Arabs and Jews from the Middle East or North Africa.

“There are people who have come here from all sorts of countries. Some came with the mentality of a concert in Vienna and others with the mentality of Darbukas, ”Hendel said to Ravit Hecht, referring to a type of chalice drum popular in the Middle East. He also called the Arab culture “jungle”.

“Ultimately, part of being in a progressive, Jewish, democratic country also creates a certain culture. It’s not just a culture of music, it’s a culture of organization, management, government, and it needs to be respected, “he said, adding,” I think the Arab culture that surrounds us is a jungle is. There is a gross violation of every single human right that we recognize in the Western world. These rights have not even arisen there. You have not yet reached the evolutionary stage of human rights. There are no women’s rights, no LGBT rights, no minority rights and no education. Most Arab states are failed dictatorships, which is why the peace treaties that we are concluding here are limited to leadership. There is no peace between peoples because there is no education for peace and tolerance. ”

MK Ofer Shelah (Kahol Lavan) said: “Yoaz Hendel’s statements were miserable statements that would have been better not to have said and in no way reflect the spirit of Kahol Lavan.”

MK Orna Barbivai, also from Kahol Lavan, also rejected Hendel’s statements. “I think we were all born the same and don’t give grades,” she said in an interview with Ayala Hasson from the public broadcaster Kan. She described Hendel’s statements as superfluous and said: “I am for Darbukas. To conclude that Hendel is a racist would be an extreme statement.”

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) also criticized the statements and said: “While we are working for a leftist government led by (Kahol Lavan Chairman Benny) Gantz, there are Trojan horses in Kahol Lavan whose aim is to grant such a government prevent. We heard Hendel’s racist voice this week. These people are trying to prevent a change of government in Israel. ”

Common list MK Ahmad Tibi Hendel called “a white racist against Arabs and Mizrahim alike. Hendel is not Tarzan; Hendel is the jungle. I adore (the Lebanese singer) Fairuz and the Darbuka in the songs of the (late Egyptian singer) Umm Kulthum, and it is almost certain that Hendel will listen to Wagner every time the boot of the crew tramples on Palestinians without human rights because of this West Culture that promotes settlements, expropriation and annexation. I despise his worldview and that of some of his friends who believe in Jewish supremacy. ”

