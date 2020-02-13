Kahol Lavan and the Labor-Gesher-Meretz-Knesset squad signed an agreement on Wednesday to divide the surplus votes ahead of the upcoming elections. In the last elections in September, Kahol Lavan signed an agreement with Israel Beiteinu, which was then declared as an attempt to win another seat in the Knesset at the expense of right-wing voters.

Israel Beiteinu announced on Wednesday that it had decided not to sign a surplus voting agreement with either party in the March 2 election. If the combined votes of two parties add up to an additional seat, that seat goes to the seat with the greater number of excess votes, which is usually the larger of the two parties.

skip

– Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace Bibi

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/israel-s-third-election-is-a-racist-race-to-replac/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace BibiHaaretz’s weekly podcast episode. 61

A Labor Party official said his party believed the agreement would give Kahol Lavan an additional seat in the Knesset. The collaboration between Kahol Lavan and the Labor Gesher Meretz plan leaves the largely Arab joint list without a partner for an agreement on surplus votes in the upcoming elections.

Labor Gesher Meretz has been trying in recent weeks to decide whether to sign a surplus vote agreement with the Common List. A party official said, “We believed that Kahol Lavan would not sign with us, and we considered whether it would be right to sign with the Common List, which could increase its strength through Labor-Gesher-Meretz or run independently. ”

Labor Gesher-Meretz chairman MK Amir Peretz said on Wednesday that the decision was made “out of responsibility towards the center-left block”. Peretz said: “We don’t have the privilege of missing the opportunity to change that.” Government and its policies. The decision was made based on the insight that the size of the bloc, not the size of the party, determines who will form the next government. ”

In the previous elections, Likud and the right-wing Yamina party, as well as the ultra-orthodox parties – Shas and United Torah Judaism – signed a surplus voting agreement. On the left, Labor and the Democratic Union (who have joined together on a blackboard this time) signed an agreement after MK Ayman Odeh, chairman of the common list, refused to do so with the Democratic Union as long as Ehud Barak stayed on was on the list.