Kadri scores twice and drives the Avs past Red Wings 6-3 National Sport

DENVER (AP) – Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon had a 1:54 draw when the Colorado Avalanche scored another boost in the second period with a 6-3 win against the hovering Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

The Avalanche retired from the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues this weekend with an uproar in the meantime.

Kadri led 2-1 early in the third round and helped Colorado get the game out of reach when he and Matt Nieto scored goals within 53 seconds. Ryan Graves added another goal late in the third round, with Kadri getting assisted, and MacKinnon added an empty star.

The win enabled the Avalanche to end their own stand with a 3-0-0 win. They won’t play again until February 1st due to the All Star break and a goodbye week.

Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots for Colorado.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Givani Smith scored a goal for Detroit five times in a row (0: 4: 1). Larkin also had two templates.

Jimmy Howard scored 40 saves in 2-18-2.

Cale Makar was among the 10 Avalanche players with at least one point when he added two assists. Makar has 37 points this season, which connects him to Bruce Bell for the Colorado / Quebec record for a rookie defender. Bell made his mark with the Nordiques in 1984-85.

MacKinnon hit the 30 goal mark for a third straight season with his Leer-Netter.

It was an opening phase burdened by a penalty, in which both teams recorded double, persistent calls. Colorado’s power game spanned the second third, and Kadri scored the decisive goal when he fired a shot from Makar.

Makar supported MacKinnon’s goal by running around before sending a low pass to a wide-open MacKinnon.

The only goal in the first half was scored by Bertuzzi, who brought his team-leading 17th of the season into the game with 2:28. He immediately drew boos out of the crowd.

He was booed all afternoon. It wasn’t nearly as much as his last name.

On March 8, 2004, his uncle Todd Bertuzzi, who was then playing for the Vancouver Canucks, hit former Colorado striker Steve Moore from behind. Moore’s face hit the ice first, leaving a concussion and broken vertebrae. An agreement was finally reached in Moore’s lawsuit against Todd Bertuzzi.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar can sympathize with Detroit coach Jeff Blashill, whose team is in a 12-34-4 (28 points) season. Bednar and his team passed an equally demanding 22-56-4 campaign (48 points) in 2016/17.

“It is terrible. It is pure misery,” Bednar told reporters after training on Sunday. “You feel that your efforts are good and you are trying your best and you just can’t do it.”

NOTES: Avalanche F Joonas Donskoi (Concussion Report) missed a fifth game in a row. He trained on Sunday and could be back after the break. “The days feel long when you’re not playing,” Donskoi told the media. … The Avs have improved to 4-0 in day games this season.

Red Wings: Play in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Avalanche: Off until February 1st when playing in Philadelphia.

