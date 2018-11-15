Kacey Musgraves won the album of the year at the CMA Awards. Here's why it's a big deal.

advertisement

Musgraves looked stunned in the audience – while some said she could win the tough category, the odds weren’t exactly in her favor. She hugged her grandmother and then made her way to the stage.

“Impressive. It’s really, really crazy timing, because I just noticed that I moved to Nashville 10 years ago today – that sounds like a lie.” 30-year-old Musgraves thanked her husband, Ruston Kelly, together with their management and record label. “Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, my two co-producers, recorded this album with me and we poured everything we have into it. And I’m so proud of it. It’s inspired by this beautiful universe of to all of you and especially love. “

While Musgraves’ win is important to her career (“Golden Hour”, which has sold 107,000 times since its release in March, is now back at the top of the iTunes charts for all genres), he’s also a big deal for the industry. As you may know, country music has received a lot of backlashes in recent years due to its very visible gender imbalance. Women only make up about 10 percent of the songs played on country radio; Streaming playlists and festival lineups are also male-distorted. Even the CMA Awards were reserved for female nominees. For the second time in a row, she was a pure male entertainer in the annual category.

Fairchild’s commitment to “all the little girls who write songs out there” was not only fun, it also addressed the challenges women face in this genre. The comment also recalls Carrie Underwood’s recent interview on the podcast “Women Want to Hear Women”, in which the superstar admitted that she doesn’t know what to say to young girls who want to be country singers.

“What do you tell them? What do you do? Underwood asked. “How do you look at her and say,” Well, just work hard, honey, and you can do it if that’s probably not the case right now? “

Now Musgraves is sure to give them some hope as she was the only woman nominated for the album of the year. she beat Chris Stapleton’s “From A Room: Vol. 2”, Thomas Rhett’s “Life Changes”, Keith Urban’s “Graffiti U” and Dierks Bentley’s “The Mountain”. All four men see much more airplay than Musgraves, the debut album released in 2013 “Same” received practically no support on country radio Trailer Different Park. “

And while some were wondering if that would affect their chances, it obviously didn’t matter. She is now the sixth solo singer to win the Album of the Year in CMA’s 52-year history, along with Miranda Lambert (who won twice), Taylor Swift, Lee Ann Womack, Patty Loveless and Anne Murray. Male solo artists have won the award 37 times.

Musgraves’ victory not only proves that albums without radio play are competitive, it is also a lesson for Nashville artists who want to take risks. “Golden Hour” is a country album, but it includes everything from pop to disco. After her CMA backstage win, Musgraves told reporters that she was facing a crisis of confidence when recording the recording and wasn’t sure what to do next. She decided to work with a new group of producers and “find the thing that really made my soul happy again.”

“I just started imagining this country musically, where it was possible to keep those elements of country music that are really peculiar to my music, like Pedal Steel, Banjo,” she said. “But I wanted to discover this new frontier for me with electronic elements. And it’s a great mix of many different things. “

It was certainly a risk, but it paid off – although it’s not traditional enough for radio, the album has been almost universally recognized by critics. Musgraves has also found more crossover opportunities outside of Nashville, as she was the opening act for Harry Styles on his arena tour last summer. She’s attracting more and more celebrity fans, from Reese Witherspoon to Katharine McPhee to Kendall Jenner, who wrote on Twitter: “I’m dying for her!”

And although Musgraves’ path may not be the blueprint for everyone, their success – and the victory of the CMAs – is an inspiring sign of progress.

“I think this album went far beyond country music and I wanted people who loved country music to have something,” Musgraves said behind the scenes. “I didn’t want to leave that behind, I wanted to take it with me.”

