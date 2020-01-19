advertisement

Harry Rosehill

K-Pop Superstars BTS reveal new artwork at The Serpentine

BTS. Photo: Shutterstock

In what may be the most unexpected crossover of 2020, the K-pop superstar boy band BTS teamed up with the Serpentine Gallery in London to unveil a new work of art.

The work of art is not from BTS itself, but from Jacob Kudsk Steensen – an artist who deals with the meeting points between ecology and technology. This work, Catharsis, follows these principles by “immersing the audience in a digital simulation of a newly invented jungle”.

Courtesy of Jacob Kudsk Steensen and Serpentine

It’s all part of Connect, BTS, a series of artworks that are shown worldwide for free. Apparently all of the artworks are in line with the band’s philosophy – please don’t ask us what that is, we don’t have the foggy one. BTS are immensely popular. So don’t be surprised how many hardcore fans flock to the Serpentine. Or maybe you just watch from the comfort of your own home while you can see the artwork online.

Jacob Kudsk Steensen: Catharsis is open from January 14th to March 15th, 2020 and can be visited free of charge.

