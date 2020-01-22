K-pop bands Super Junior, NCT 127 to perform in Dubai

advertisement

DUBAI: K-pop bands Super Junior and NCT 127 will perform together with other South Korean groups on March 20 in the United Arab Emirates in the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

RGP, LABOUM and Jun also come on stage.

Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, is a South Korean boy band that became famous after the release of their best-selling single “Sorry, Sorry” in 2009. The group received a number of prizes, including 13 prizes at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, as well as 19 of the Golden Disc Awards.

In 2019 the group released their ninth studio album “Time Slip” and started their eighth music tour.

NCT 127 made their official debut with “NCT # 127” in 2016. The EP finished in second place on the Gaon Album Chart.

