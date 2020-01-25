advertisement

The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) has built in modern technology to prevent accidents and has partnered with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to test a collision mechanism that could go a long way at controlling driving behavior and reining in driving results.

Ten buses from the state-run transport company were equipped with telematics devices in the trial phase. With the introduction of early warning systems, the K-DISC has adopted a dual strategy that uses a collision system and Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) technology to constantly monitor the movements of buses, even while real-time drivers are warned .

The municipality has partnered with Mobileye, a subsidiary of technology giant Intel, to equip the buses with the Mobileye 630 collision warning system, consisting of a display unit and a camera unit with buzzer and have multiple functions, including warning systems for forward collision, pedestrian collision, lane change and speed limit indicator. Intel has strengthened the precautionary mechanism and, together with Pune, has launched Intangles Lab Private Ltd. another device built in that continuously monitors vehicle status, monitors fuel stock and vehicle usage and also transmits GPS data.

advertisement

The mechanism also maps ‘gray spots’ with which authorities can identify vulnerable (or accident-prone) hotspots along the bus route. The proposed addition of a road experience management feature in the device will collect information on road landmarks such as traffic signs, traffic lights, road markings and pits.

According to Deepthy Mohan, program manager, K-DISC, the first results of the pilot project have been encouraging since the launch two months ago. Although studies have shown that 80% of accidents can be prevented with simple early warnings of less than three seconds, there is much room to integrate the technology into the activities of the KSRTC.

“In addition to alerting drivers of potential collisions, the mechanism also enables the company to monitor various aspects of driving behavior such as speeding, acceleration, idling, hard braking and risky lane change,” the official said.

Currently, the collision prevention system is equipped in buses flown along the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode-Thamarassery. The possibility of using the system for wider use is based on the findings of the study that will be submitted within two months.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement