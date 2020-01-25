JWoww Ex Roger Mathews has a new girlfriend

advertisement

JWowwIs ex-husband Roger Mathews has a new girlfriend – a beautiful hairdresser Danielle MieleHas confirmed RadarOnline.com.

“Roger kept it calm, but he’s been with her for a while,” a source told Radar. “They were seen a lot together last year.”

Though it is not exactly clear when it became a full-blown romance, the source said, “You teamed up with a large group of people in Toms River in July,” New Jersey.

According to another website, Roger, 44, and Danielle have started to take things slowly, but are now officially a couple.

Danielle is said to want to stay out of the spotlight, which is probably refreshing for Roger, who went through a very public breakup with Jersey Shore star JWoww, 33.

According to the site, Roger and Danielle met at a concert in Jersey in May.

As radar readers know, JWoww had a bitter separation from her husband in 2018. She threw him out of the house and had a nasty 911 moment with her two children, daughter Meilani, 4 and son Greyson, 2, caught in the middle.

Although Roger wanted to save their relationship and keep their family together, JWoww said about dating young people Zack Clayton Carpinello“I decided to continue and moved on with a 24 year old.”

After In Touch identified JWoww’s lover as wrestler Zack in April 2019, the two set off on their first public date at Universal Studios, Florida.

She and Roger ended their divorce in late August and the exes are now amicably connected to their children.

JWoww recently helped great Beau Zack celebrate his 25th birthday.

She apparently forgave him for his groping radar scandal.

They reconciled after briefly breaking up after an episode of Jersey Shore in October: family vacation when the fans switched a fast PDA between Zack and Angelina Pivarnick,

In clips from a Las Vegas club night, Zack was seen groping Angelina’s bottom, wrapping his arms around her waist, and whispering in her ear. Meanwhile, JWoww passed out drunk next to them!

“After watching today’s episode, I’m pretty hurt,” JWoww later wrote online. “I feel disregarded by someone I called a friend and someone who said he loved me.”

Zack regretted it on Instagram: “I made mistakes that I cannot take back and for which I take full responsibility. … I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I also apologize to Angelina. “

Angelina then married her fiance Chris Larangeira and JWoww took Zack back!

As for Roger, the website reported that the new girl Danielle met her children from JWoww, a sure sign that things are going well.

Danielle calls herself “Bridal Specialist” on social media.

And after his ordeal with JWoww, Roger can go down the aisle at any time!

