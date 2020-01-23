advertisement

After an excellent start to the 2019-2020 season, Michigan basketball has fallen flat on their faces.

In fact, after a loss from home Penn State on Wednesday evening, the Wolverines are now 4-7 in their last 11 games with two of those wins against Presbyterian and UMASS Lowell.

Embed from Getty Images

advertisement

After losing 72-63 to the Nittany Lions, head coach in Michigan Juwan Howard his team tore because he didn’t communicate about defense.

“Oh, they have too many open looks,” Howard said. “It was because of a lack of communication on the defensive end. It’s January 22nd. We are talking about where to communicate about defense, to be physical, don’t be surprised, we have a great reconnaissance report, we watch a movie about every opponent. We see the tendencies and strengths of boys and who can shoot the ball and where they shoot the ball from. So there are no surprises.

“I don’t understand why guys get an open look. So it tells me because of a lack of communication about switching. And sometimes I thought we were lazy on our switches. We switch on shooters, not back. Or assume a man it has something that does not monitor that specific player.

“Or if your hand is down against a shooter, for example Curtis Jones, who swindled us and shot us right in the face. That is unacceptable. So you must possess it. You must be able to do your work. But we will do it tomorrow sure see. “

One thing is certain, with an overall record of 11-7, only 2-5 in the Big Ten, the Wolverines placed themselves squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The next Michigan game is at home next Saturday against a very good team from Illinois.

–Quotes with thanks to Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press– LINK

advertisement