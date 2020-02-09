So far, the season has had its ups and downs. Juwan howard and the Michigan basketball team but Saturday was definitely a highlight as the Wolverines made a statement by beating the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 77-68.

This victory gave Howard his first victory against the head coach of the Spartans Hall of Fame, Tom Izzo.

In fact, thanks to Howard’s first 23 games as Wolverines head coach, he’s now Mark few (Gonzaga) Roy Williams (North Carolina), Izzo and Matt Painter (Purdue). These four coaches are ranked # 1, # 2, # 8, and # 15 in percentage wins among active college coaches.

Although the Wolverines have struggled to play in the Big Ten so far this season, Howard has proven that he has the ability to motivate his players to compete against very good teams.

