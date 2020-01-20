Juve extends benefit after Inter Milan is held in Lecce

advertisement

The Series A title challenge from Inter Milan hit another stumbling block after a 1-1 draw in humble Lecce, allowing Juventus to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The side of Antonio Conte seemed ready for the victory when Alessandro Bastoni led the way with 18 minutes to go. Marco Mancosu, however, grabbed a precious point for the southerners by equalizing only five minutes later.

Inter has only won two of their last six league games and is now four points behind reigning champion Juventus, after Cristiano Ronaldo saw them win twice with Parma in the late kick-off of Sunday.

Earlier, Ante Rebic scored twice, including the winner of the stoppage time, against Udinese when AC Milan triumphed 3-2 in San Siro.

Fabio Borini, who left Milan this week, scored a debut goal for new club Hellas Verona in their 1-1 draw in Bologna.

Roma returned to ways to win after back-to-back league defeats with a 3-1 win over struggling Genoa that brought them back into the top four. Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Sunderland striker Fabio Borini scored on his debut in Verona (PA)

Cengiz Under opened the score for David Biraschi’s own goal. Goran Pandev answered his former club, but Edin Dzeko had the final say.

Mario Balotelli came in as a late substitute and was sent just seven minutes later when Brescia signed 2-2 with Cagliari. Joao Pedro scored twice for the visitors while Ernesto Torregrossa provided a brace for the hosts.

Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the game when Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga with a 1-0 home win against Granada, which had eliminated German Sanchez. Lionel Messi got the winner against Granada (AP)

Ante Budimir scored twice in the 4-1 home of Mallorca against Valencia when they climbed out of relegation places. The visitors let Daniel Parejo leave early in the second half.

Borja Iglesias, Sanchez Rodriguez and Sergio Canales were on target when Real Betis won 3-0 against Real Sociedad, Espanyol won 2-1 in Villarreal, while Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Bayern Munich scored four goals in the second half to defeat Jurgen Klinsmann’s Hertha Berlin and move into second place in the Bundesliga.

Thomas Muller volleyed the visitors ahead of the hour, before a penalty from Robert Lewandowski and the neat finish from Thiago put the reigning champions firmly in control. Ivan Perisic completed the score with six minutes left. Ivan Perisic, second left, celebrates after winning Bayern’s fourth goal in the win at Hertha Berlin (AP).

Bayern lifted the 4-0 win to four points from leaders RB Leipzig, who strengthened their place at the top of the standings with a 3-1 home win against Union Berlin on Saturday.

In Sunday’s other game, Bayer Leverkusen won 4-1 at bottom club SC Paderborn. Kevin Volland’s double and a strike by Julian Baumgartlinger commanded Leverkusen during the break.

Dennis Srbeny withdrew a goal at the start of the second half, but Kai Havertz recovered the three-goal cushion and sealed a comfortable success.

