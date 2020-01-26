advertisement

On Saturday, Justin Verlander was in New York to accept the Cy Young Award at the NY BBWAA dinner.

During Verlander’s acceptance speech, the former Detroit Tigers and current Houston Astros Pitcher praised the Astros by saying that they were “technologically and analytically advanced”.

Those remarks, given that the Astros had just been punished by Major League Baseball for illegally stealing signs, drew some laughter from those present.

This will certainly get some negative attention for Verlander and that negativity has already started.

Here are some responses to Verlander’s responses that have already been tweeted by fans and media members.

